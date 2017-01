Daniel S. Bee Jr., 29, 47 Cline St. — DCI, possession of drug abuse instruments, tampering with evidence, possession of drugs (heroin)

Quentin R. Jenkins, 20, 19 Summit St. — Possession of drugs (marijuana)

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

Nicholas K. Hamman, 18, 3335 Austin Drive, Willard — Burglary