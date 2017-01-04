Argument over dog leads to call to police

A woman yelling and screaming near the Green Emerald restaurant prompted a call to police at 2:48 a.m. on Sunday.

Bellevue PD received the call from a person at the East Main Street restaurant concerned about the female making noise in the back parking lot. The caller said she might have fallen according to the police report, but they didn’t know for sure.

An officer on patrol found the woman, who was with another woman and two men. They explained to the officer that the two women were arguing over a dog that the first woman and her boyfriend were taking care of.

The boyfriend in question was John Allen, 30, of Bellevue, who had an active warrant through the Ashland PD. A person from Ashland said the department did not have enough officers to pick him up that night.

Allen told the Bellevue officer he planned to take care of the warrant and that he would be present for his court date.

The woman who prompted the call, Jennifer Seeber, 28, of Bellevue, was issued a summons for disorderly conduct while intoxicated.