New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2:

Joseph A. Dalponte, 37, Zanesville — DUI, endangering children
Patsy S. Espinoza, 25, 3407 East Ohio 133, Milan — FRA suspension
Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — DUI
Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Violation of probation
Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — Possession of drug abuse instruments
Alejandro Lopez, 21, 110 East Broad St., Willard — Uttering
Martiniano G. Lopez, 64, 23 Grand Ave. — DUI
Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 East Ohio 61 — Possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael G. Rodich, 49, 397 South U.S. 250, New London — DUI
Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption
Jose A. Sosa, 28, 103 Jefferson St. — Violation of probation
Wilbert R. Urich Jr., 59, 706 Fitchville River Road, New London — DUI
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
David C. Binette, 29, 12 North Foster St. — Assault
Haley D. Brown, 22, 208 Indian Terrace, Bellevue — DCI
Steven C. Dawson, 36, Shelby — Menacing by stalking
Michael S. Day Jr., 28, 24 Breezewood Drive — Aggravated Menacing
Ronald L. Fagan, 59, 4175 South Ohio 103, Willard — DCI
Deborah K. France, 35, 3764 East U.S. 224, Greenwich — Theft
Glenn A. Gauthier Jr., 36, Pennsylvania — Parole violation, post-release control
Brandon D. Johnson, 39, North Carolina — Parole violation, post release control
Jeremy S. Murray Sr., 29, Oregon — Unspecified