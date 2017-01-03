logo

Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2:

Joseph A. Dalponte, 37, Zanesville — DUI, endangering children

Patsy S. Espinoza, 25, 3407 East Ohio 133, Milan — FRA suspension

Zachary T. Fox, 31, 2100 Sleepy Hollow St., Milan — DUI

Jake I. Hartman, 32, 52 Exchange Road, New London — Violation of probation

Charles E. Houghtland, 21, 310 Melanie Lane, Milan — Possession of drug abuse instruments

Alejandro Lopez, 21, 110 East Broad St., Willard — Uttering 

Martiniano G. Lopez, 64, 23 Grand Ave. — DUI

Sara E. Morrow, 25, 663 East Ohio 61 — Possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael G. Rodich, 49, 397 South U.S. 250, New London — DUI

Blake T.J. Russ, 19, 2100 Sleepy Hollow Road, Milan — Underage consumption

Jose A. Sosa, 28, 103 Jefferson St. — Violation of probation

Wilbert R. Urich Jr., 59, 706 Fitchville River Road, New London — DUI

 

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

David C. Binette, 29, 12 North Foster St. — Assault

Haley D. Brown, 22, 208 Indian Terrace, Bellevue — DCI

Steven C. Dawson, 36, Shelby — Menacing by stalking

Michael S. Day Jr., 28, 24 Breezewood Drive — Aggravated Menacing

Ronald L. Fagan, 59, 4175 South Ohio 103, Willard — DCI

Deborah K. France, 35, 3764 East U.S. 224, Greenwich — Theft

Glenn A. Gauthier Jr., 36, Pennsylvania — Parole violation, post-release control

Brandon D. Johnson, 39, North Carolina — Parole violation, post release control

Jeremy S. Murray Sr., 29, Oregon — Unspecified

