Young man with beer accused of stealing running car from hospital parking lot

Brian C. Howard, 20, of 833 Grant St., was arrested at 3:32 a.m. Friday in the 2100 block of West State Street after he'd driven away in a car left running in the Alliance Community Hospital parking lot, Stark County Jail records show.

The owner of the white Toyota Scion had left the vehicle unlocked and running in the parking lot when Howard drove away in it, according to jail records. They caught him a short time later as he headed east in the 2400 block of West State Street.

According to the jail records, he admitted that he stole the vehicle and told police that he drank one beer in the "partial case" they found inside the stolen car.

Howard was jailed on charges of grand theft and underage possession of intoxicating liquor.

He remained in the jail Saturday, held in lieu of $26,000 bond pending an Alliance Municipal Court hearing.

