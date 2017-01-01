Young man flown to hospital after early-morning crash in rural Huron County

Quentin M. Howell, 20, of Monroeville, was driving a 2016 Ford Focus HB south on Remelle Road and swerved in an attempt to miss an animal in the roadway, troopers said. His vehicle struck the animal and then drove off the east side of the road, hitting a tree.

Howell suffered incapacitating injuries as a result of the crash, troopers said. He was treated at the scene by North Central EMS and then flown by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. Howell was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The vehicle was remove from the scene by Fitzgerald’s Towing.

Assisting on scene were Huron River Joint Fire Department, North Central EMS, Fitzgerald’s Towing, and Huron County Sherriff’s Office.

Alcohol and drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.