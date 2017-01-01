Woman, 60, struck and killed by motorist

The case is unusual because Elizabeth "Beth" Kurish, who was alone in Columbus, had parked her car in a northbound rest area and probably was struck in the southbound lanes after she had walked across the median to a southbound rest area.

Kurish, a longtime registered nurse from Lorain, was remembered at her funeral Friday as a cheerful, compassionate and dedicated 30-year employee who worked recently in the emergency room at University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.

One of seven children, Kurish was taught by her mother, also a nurse, to serve others, said her sister Denise Boisvenue, 62.

"My mom instilled in all of us a loving, caring compassion ... to do what the Lord did for people," said Boisvenue, a Florida resident visiting for the funeral.

The State Highway Patrol hopes to solve two mysteries. "Ultimately, you want to find the vehicle that struck her and left the scene," said patrol Lt. Robert Sellers. "But we'd also like to know why she left her vehicle."

The rest areas are between Polaris Parkway and Routes 36/37.

Crashes involving two vehicles leave much more debris and can be easier to solve than pedestrian deaths. Evidence in this case is limited to Kurish's clothing, which will be examined for crash or paint fragments; small debris, including plastic from headlight fixtures found nearby; and interviews with the first two people to see her body along the shoulder and call 911 just after 9:30 p.m.

Video from traffic cameras and those at the rest area didn't have enough detail to identify a vehicle or Kurish leaving her car.

Delaware County Coroner Mark Hickman said Kurish suffered cuts and bruises to her left side, arms and legs and had fractures — including to her neck and ribs — "consistent with being struck by a vehicle."

Solving the mysteries won't erase the tragedy. But it might help the grieving.

"Doing our job and finding the person who caused her death gives the victim a voice," said Sellers. "Ultimately, that's our job."

Boisvenue and her family have no idea why Kurish was in central Ohio, and they don't think it's that important. But Boisvenue wants the motorist who struck her sister to know how, if the situation had been reversed, Beth "would have stopped her car and stayed right there with them, to help them."

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the State Highway Patrol at 614-799-9241.

