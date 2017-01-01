Bag found on Lake Erie shore during search for missing plane

The bag was discovered near the Shoreby Club Harbor in Bratenahl, which is about 6 miles from Burke Lakefront Airport. A Cessna Citation 525 carrying six people from central Ohio left the airport late Thursday night but lost radar contact at about 11:30 p.m., shortly after takeoff.

Divers started searching Lake Erie for any sign of the jet Sunday. The Cleveland Division of Fire, the U.S. Coast Guard and a private dive team launched five boats and a police helicopter on Sunday to begin the search near the last known location of the plane.

Four of the boats are part of a grid search using sonar to track underwater images for signs of the plane. A fifth is scouring the Lake Erie shore for debris that might have washed ashore. Several boats have dive teams.

Search efforts are expected to continue until nightfall Sunday and resume again on Monday morning, according to a release.

The plane was owned and piloted by John T. Fleming, 46, CEO of Superior Beverage Group in Columbus. He and others were returning late Thursday after attending a Cleveland Cavaliers game. Their plane was supposed to make a 30-minute flight from Cleveland to teh Ohio State University airport, but it lost contact over the lake.

Fleming’s wife, Suzanne, 46, their two sons, 15-year-old John "Jack" Fleming and 14-year-old Andrew Fleming, neighbor Brian Casey and his 19-year-old daughter, Megan, also were on board the plane. The families lived just north of Dublin.

The city of Cleveland is now leading the operation after the U.S. Coast Guard, Canadian Coast Guard and local agencies searched the air, water and 1,400 square miles of shoreline for any evidence of wreckage. Nothing was found.

Search and recovery was to start Saturday, but it was delayed because of weather conditions. Sunday’s weather was expected to be more favorable, with clear sunny skies and 5 mph winds, according to a release.

The plane disappeared from radar about 2 miles from the Lake Erie shore where it took off. No signal from the plane's emergency locator transmitter was found during the search.

Now, the search is focused on preserving evidence for federal investigators to try to determine what might have caused the plane to crash. Those investigations often take months to complete.

John T. Fleming's pilot's license was updated in January 2015, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The record doesn't show how long he has been a pilot.

He is licensed to fly single-engine and multi-engine planes, as well as helicopters. Federal records indicate Fleming's two-engine jet was built in 2012 and seats 11.

Investigators are asking the public to contact Cleveland Police at 216-621-1234 or Burke Lakefront Airport at 216-781-6411 if they have information helpful to the search and recovery.

