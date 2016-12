The Norwalk Police Department was informed of a break-in, as well as theft, by the owner of a West Main Street home about 9:22 a.m.

The only item reported missing so far is a single generator.

“They didn’t leave any traces, any evidence,” said Sgt. Jim Montana, who added there was forced entry into the house.

“They forced their way in,” he said.

There are currently no suspects.

The house currently is being renovated by the owner. Whether anyone lives in the house or not was unspecified.