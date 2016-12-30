New sheriff in town: Todd Corbin takes oath of office

Onlookers packed into the courtroom to watch common pleas Judge Jim Conway swear in Corbin.

The official ceremony was brief. Afterwards, Corbin spoke on his intentions as sheriff and the importance of integrity. He promised to serve the community, uphold the public trust and to hold himself and others accountable for their own actions.

Corbin also spoke on the importance of working well with other agencies, a common theme from his election campaign.

Following his speech, he looked at the crowd and clarified. Basically, Corbin said, his oath meant “I would lay down my life for each and every one of you.”

His wife and children also participated in the ceremony — pinning his badge and stars on his uniform.

Corbin stands to officially take his post when Sheriff Dane Howard retires from the position Dec. 31. The new sheriff’s four-year term technically begins at midnight Jan. 2, but he will serve as acting sheriff for two days before then.