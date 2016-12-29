Husband holds would-be robber at gunpoint

According to a report from the Tuscarawas County Sheriff's Department, a woman called shortly after 3 a.m. to say that she had discovered a man entering her vehicle and going through her belongings. She said that her husband had the male at gunpoint awaiting a deputy's arrival.

The suspect resisted giving the two responding deputies his date of birth or any other personal information after providing a false identity.

The New Philadelphia man was charged with criminal trespassing and obstructing official business. He pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday in New Philadelphia Municipal Court. He is being held in the Tuscarawas County jail on $25,000 bail. Additional charges are possible.

The woman who called the sheriff's department said she was alerted to his presence by "canine barking" and loud noises from the front of her home.

She checked the front of her residence and found the man inside her vehicle going through her items. He then accosted her and started walking towards her, according to the deputies' report. The confrontation woke her husband, who then got his gun.

