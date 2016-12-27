Norwalk fugitive tries to 'slug it out' after running from police

Marcus A. Clark, 26, of 62 Eastwood Drive, was arrested at about 8:12 p.m. after the Norwalk police saw multiple warrants out for his arrest. This included warrants for theft, contempt and obstruction. Clark was issued an additional charge of resisting arrest.

“He basically said, ‘This is screwed up.’ He used the other word, and when the officer told him he was under arrest, he started to run,” Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light said.

Clark tried to flee from police on foot, but was caught after attempting to “square off” with an officer.

“He was going to slug it out, apparently,” Light explained.

Clark was spending time with his child before the Christmas Eve incident, but was supposed to have supervised visitation, said police.

“He took the child somewhere,” said Norwalk Police Chief Dave Light. Light said the child’s mother asked for police to help her with recovering the child, as she expected “problems with him (Clark) as she usually has.”

When the mother arrived with police, they informed Clark he was under arrest for his multiple warrants. He asked if he could go inside for a moment, but police told him he could not. That was when Clark ran.

When it comes to outstanding warrants, it’s best to just take care of them, said Light.

Clark originally was scheduled to be arraigned on charges of obstructing official business and theft on Dec. 19, but failed to appear for court.

Not including his current charges of theft and obstruction, Clark has a prior criminal history. He was convicted of trafficking in oxymorphone following a Sept. 11, 2015, controlled drug buy. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Clark also had prior convictions related to trafficking in marijuana from 2008. As of Tuesday afternoon, he remained in Huron County Jail.