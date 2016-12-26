Ohio's crime lab struggles with persistent problems

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation is more professional, accredited and ethically sound. What happened during G. Michele Yezzo’s 33-year career, which ended with her retirement in 2009, does not happen today.

“Every day, we stress integrity. From the top down, we play by the rules,” a talking-points memo says.

But emails, memos, personnel files and internal-investigation reports obtained by The Dispatch show that in the past five years, the BCI continued to experience some of the same problems as when Yezzo worked there. Evidence has been lost, mishandled and contaminated. A scientist was disciplined for volatile behavior. Some labs have seen infighting among scientists.

A scientist at the Richfield lab in northeastern Ohio accessed a confidential database to keep tabs on the work of scientists at the London lab because he was upset that they were able to work from home.

Three chemists at the Richfield lab are on leave while officials investigate whether they violated lab procedures. The investigation is expected to conclude in the next few weeks.

The issues raised by internal investigations are not troubling trends but isolated incidents, BCI Director Thomas Stickrath said.

“People are going to make mistakes. In a crime lab, you can’t have mistakes,” he said. “It points to an effort for continuing training.”

BCI employs about 1,800; a fraction of those employees work in the labs. Internal documents show there have been 14 internal investigations in the labs in the past five years.

Stickrath said he is working to build BCI’s lab into a national leader. However, past problems still affect the agency.

Because of Yezzo’s troubled work history — hostile behavior, accusations of bias and poor performance on proficiency tests — defense attorneys asked BCI employees to track down and review all of her case records.

One man convicted of murder was freed from prison after a judge learned of Yezzo’s history. That case involved Jim Parsons, a Norwalk man who had been behind bars since the mid 1990s after he was convicted of killing his wife in 1981. In April, visiting Judge Thomas Pokorny overturned the murder conviction in Huron County Common Pleas Court and ordered a new trial.

Because of the controversy involving Yezzo, another inmate in Ohio has asked for a new trial.

And discipline of current employees, if that happens, could lead to legal challenges from defense attorneys who were unaware of the forensic scientists’ work problems.

Stickrath sees the investigations and tougher standards as a positive turning point in BCI’s history.

“My goal is to use all of this as an opportunity to improve,” he said. “We want to make sure that Ohio is on the forefront of forensic science.”

Ongoing review

Stickrath, who has led BCI since 2011, first heard of Yezzo in 2015 when a defense attorney requested a copy of her personnel file, which contained reprimands and accusations of alarming conduct.

The agency conducted a cursory review of 104 of her cases. They looked at her case notes and reports and, in 13 cases, read copies of her trial testimony.

“When we talk about reviewing her cases, we’re limited in what we can do,” Stickrath said.

The evidence in most of her cases is long gone — either returned to the investigating law-enforcement agency or destroyedafter the cases were resolved.

“We didn’t have a rigid procedure. It was just a safety check,” Stickrath said.

But even in that limited review, officials recognized that Yezzo’s work was not supported by enough documentation to meet today’s standards for forensic scientists, internal documents show.

On Oct. 28, DeWine told The Dispatch that he was satisfied with the review. But two days later — hours after The Dispatch published stories detailing Yezzo’s problems — the attorney general asked Stickrath to conduct a more detailed examination. Spokesman Dan Tierney said DeWine constantly re-evaluates decisions as new information becomes available.

Stickrath has met since then with lawyers from the Ohio public defender’s office and the Ohio Innocence Project to discuss how best to conduct a comprehensive review of Yezzo’s work.

“An independent review needs to be driven by the public defender and the Innocence Project,” Stickrath said. “Our role is to identify cases and make records available.”

Ohio Public Defender Timothy Young and Mark Godsey, executive director of the Innocence Project, said that their discussions with BCI officials have been encouraging, but much work remains. The organizations plan a major review of Yezzo’s work, with an emphasis on cases in which those who were convicted are still in prison. At least three men convicted in part because of Yezzo’s work are on Death Row.

“The initial review by BCI would not have caught the issues we are concerned about,” said Godsey. “We have deep concerns and are hopeful that BCI will lead us through a thorough process."

Mishandled evidence

Athens County prosecutors were set to charge Jerry F. Lewis with shooting his wife in the chest when crucial evidence in the case disappeared in the summer of 2013.

A capsule, similar to a small prescription bottle, containing gunshot-residue evidence from Lewis’ hands went missing for six days before a BCI scientist notified supervisors. An internal investigation found that Amanda Dillon, then an office assistant in the BCI Athens office, had taken the evidence to another BCI office for new analysis.

During the transfer, evidence was lost from a torn plastic evidence bag. Dillon, 35, told investigators she didn’t think the evidence could have fallen out of the hole in the bag.

Supervisors didn’t know for days that the evidence was missing because the intake assistant who signed in Dillon’s evidence bag didn’t notify anyone.

During an internal investigation, a BCI employee told investigators that “Dillon has problems regarding the packaging and logging of evidence.”

Ohio law-enforcement agencies submitted more than 203,000 pieces of evidence to the BCI for analysis in 2015, Stickrath said. Not one piece was misplaced or lost.

Evidence was lost a handful of times in 2013 and 2014 out of about 400,000 pieces of evidence received during that time.

“We can’t make mistakes in the work we do,” Stickrath said. “That’s why you see this issue you do, because we take this issue very seriously. We do these very detailed investigations of these matters to try and nip these things.”

Dillon had received permission from her supervisor to take evidence home and leave it in her car overnight despite a strict policy prohibiting that. The investigation also showed that Dillon probably had been poorly trained.

Dillon’s counterpart in the London office, Jennifer Brubaker, told investigators that an office assistant must undergo four to sixweeks of training before handling evidence. Dillon had received four days of training and was then transferred to the Athens BCI office.

She “probably received the worst training of anyone at BCI,” Brubaker told investigators.

Investigators asked why no one said anything. Brubaker, who had been there 14 years, said that supervisors and a few scientists targeted or retaliated against those who spoke up.

“Morale at the BCI officers is super-low; I mean, there is a definite morale problem,” said Sally Meckling, spokeswoman for the Ohio Civil Service Employees Association, which represents people such as Brubaker and Dillon. “That doesn’t mean this isn’t about having some bad employees, but there is a culture over there among management, and there are definitely some issues.”

Meckling said the issues at the BCI offices start with the managers and supervisors.

Stickrath said Brubaker is one of BCI’s top employees but she couldn’t know how much training Dillon received. Dillon told investigators that she received additional training in Athens; records did not indicate how much.

“I am in the lab, and I don’t think people are going to be reluctant to bring forward an issue,” Stickrath said. “It’s always hard to quantify employee morale, but our folks are high-producing, and I set high standards for them.”

Dillon received a three-day working suspension with pay for losing the evidence. She did not admit to wrongdoing.

Lewis pleaded guilty to felonious assault in September 2013. A week later, he killed himself in his West Virginia home before he could be sentenced to prison.

BCI has had other employee problems, according to agency records.

Michelle Snyder had worked in BCI’s Richfield lab examining evidence for fingerprints, palm prints or other latent clues for 15 years when she had a series of problems in 2014.

She lost a fingerprint in a burglary case. A janitor found it on the floor and tossed it in the trash. In another case, she processed evidence when she was instructed not to touch it.

In a case involving a serial killer, Snyder failed to follow a BCI policy that she helped write: She handled the evidence before DNA experts could check for blood, semen, hair or any other biological substance that might point to a suspect. Investigators had sent a baseball bat, mallet and scissors to BCI to check for DNA and fingerprints.

Snyder was placed on leave immediately after that incident. Her supervisor told BCI investigators that it appeared that Snyder botched the evidence intentionally because she was envious, believing the DNA section gets all the attention.

Snyder received a 20-day suspension and remains a scientist at Richfield. Her missteps did not affect the outcome of the criminal cases.

Snyder and Dillon both declined to comment.

Employee conflicts

Michele Yezzo wasn’t the only BCI employee to be the subject of an internal investigation for volatile behavior, according to agency records.

In July 2011, two chemists in BCI’s Bowling Green laboratory accused fellow chemist Scott Dobransky, a BCI employee for more than 33 years, of saying “he had thought about shooting others plenty of times.” He was accused of making the remark while employees were reading a BCI directive on agents not being able to collect workers’ compensation if they intentionally shot themselves.

One chemist said she thought Dobransky’s comment was a joke, but then she received training on workplace violence and said that Dobransky’s pattern of behavior fit into seven of the nine indicators of workplace violence.

The other employee said that she was afraid of Dobransky, would leave the building if she thought she would be alone in the building with him, and feared for her safety when he became angry.

Dobransky said that he couldn’t recall making the comment about shooting people, and that he didn’t own a gun and would never hurt anyone. He said he didn’t have a problem with his co-workers, but he said they had a problem with him because he was often critical of their lab work.

The BCI investigation confirmed that Dobransky had trouble getting along with co-workers over the years and had a history of making comments that often offended or alarmed co-workers. It also concluded that management failed to address Dobransky’s behavior and his problems with colleagues.

Dobransky was placed on administrative leave for five weeks.

Then, in July 2013, Dobransky was formally disciplined again for a confrontation with a supervisor.

Co-workers said that during a meeting weeks earlier, Dobransky had repeatedly shouted at a supervisor and pounded a fist on his workbench during a discussion about replacing lab equipment. Those at the meeting said the incident lasted several minutes before Dobransky calmed down. Co-workers said in written statements that they were concerned for their well-being when Dobransky lost his temper and that they had seen him act in a volatile manner before.

Dobransky admitted being frustrated in the meeting and told internal investigators that his frustration with co-workers stemmed from them not respecting his experience and work.

Dobransky, 58, of Bowling Green, was placed on administrative leave and then retired in August 2013. He didn’t respond to The Dispatch’s request for comment.

Some former BCI officials blamed union policy, at least in part, for the lack of disciplinary action.

“The people who worked in the labs were largely protected,” said Jim Petro, who served as Ohio attorney general from 2003 to 2007. “When I was attorney general, I wasn’t aware of many disciplinary problems at BCI, but it was difficult to take action against people when there was an issue.”

Eric Lehnhart is a BCI agent and president of Fraternal Order of Police EAGLE Lodge No. 177, which represents BCI employees. Lehnhart said he is “disappointed and troubled” by comments from Petro and other former BCI supervisors that the union can be an impediment to disciplining employees.

“Keep in mind that we have a bargaining agreement in place, and those agreements are not one-sided,” Lehnhart said. “It is a back-and-forth process … and discipline starts at the management level, so if they feel an employee needs more discipline, then they need to do that."

Lehnhart acknowledged that there are morale issues at some BCI offices. He said the push for quick turnaround on DNA evidence work by labs leads to employee frustration.

“There are unrealistic expectations that are being placed on employees,” Lehnhart said. “There has been this push to get the DNA turned around in a matter of days, and not weeks, and that has created frustration from top to bottom.”

