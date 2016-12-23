Man arrested following suspected drug overdose

Dustin M. Sloan, 30, of 222 Lawrence St., was arrested on a warrant following the suspected overdose at a friend’s residence. An officer later transported him to the Sandusky County Jail, where he still was in custody as of Friday afternoon.

Sloan’s friend called Bellevue police about 12:30 a.m. from a different Lawrence Street address. The caller reported Sloan came over to take a shower and when Sloan came downstairs, he passed out.

The caller said he thought his friend was overdosing, but was unsure what the drug was, according to the police report. He said he and Sloan’s mother were there with Sloan. North Central EMS was called to treat Sloan and transport him to The Bellevue Hospital.

Slightly more an hour later, he was arrested on a warrant and taken to jail. He was booked on a probation violation.