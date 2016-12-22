Cemetery vandals cause $1.25 million in damage

Over two summers, vandals have crept into historic Green Lawn Cemetery after dark on several occasions and have kicked and pushed and broken their way to more than $1.25 million in damage. The nonprofit Green Lawn Cemetery Association has turned to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers — and the public — for help.

"A couple of damaged markers, we can handle that," Green Lawn Trustee Randy Rogers said. That happens in a storm or when a giant limb falls from an old tree. But more than 600 monuments? "It's completely overwhelming."

Anyone who turns over information leading to the arrest of a cemetery vandal or thief will receive a $1,000 cash reward, said Crime Stoppers President Kristen McKinley. It will be an ongoing partnership between the two groups, with Crime Stoppers collecting information from tipsters, who will be kept anonymous, and the cemetery funding the rewards. Signs will be posted around the cemetery announcing the award, which officials hope will be a deterrent.

"To the person or persons who are committing these despicable acts, you will get caught," McKinley said. "To the person or persons who have information regarding this or have knowledge of who is doing this, think about the families of the deceased who are buried in these gravesites. How would you feel?...Do the right thing."

Because of the dollar amount involved, said Detective Jason Evans of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, this is felony vandalism. He has gotten some leads but could use some more information, he said.

Green Lawn Cemetery, established in 1848, is 360 acres of rolling hills designed by a landscape architect. Many notable people are buried there, including Samuel Bush, the grandfather of President George H.W. Bush; former Ohio governor and U.S. Sen. John Bricker, who was the running mate of presidential candidate Thomas Dewey in 1944; World War I flying ace Eddie Rickenbacker; and humorist James Thurber.

The oldest sections of the cemetery, which have seen the most damage, are the farthest from the main entrance.

The perimeter is about 3 1/2 miles with 2.2 miles of fence. Tuesday, a man cutting through the cemetery slipped right between two bent slats in the fence backing up to Brown Road.

Cemetery officials think the 10 or so incidents, all during the warm months of 2015 and 2016, are related. The security patrol chased and almost caught two men on one occasion, and describes them as two white men around 20 years old, average height and build.

On Aug. 14, the vandals damaged 109 monuments in one night. On Nov. 26, the most-recent incident, they pushed over 30 to 40 markers, causing between $35,000 and $45,000 in damage. Just to reset a small stone marker costs $600, Rogers said.

"They've been very vindictive," he said. "They'll pick a tablet up and smash it on top of another tablet."

Some of the most-extensive damage is to a monument for Gustavus Swan, a War of 1812 veteran, Ohio Supreme Court justice in 1829-30 and best known for organizing Ohio's early banking system. He died on Feb. 6, 1860.

The vandals must have climbed the tall stone base to get to the columned portion at the top, and they shattered a life-size bust of Swan. The pieces, with the face destroyed, are still sitting at the base.

The cemetery has a portrait of Swan and a piece of the tile that the bust was made from. But to have it remade will cost tens of thousands of dollars.

People can call in tips to Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or using the website stopcrime.org. Identities are kept anonymous, McKinley said.

The association does take donations from the public, both by mail and in person at the Green Lawn office. Rogers also started a GoFundMe.com page for cemetery restoration about a month ago.

