logo

no avatar
Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Dec. 19

Reflector Staff Writer • Updated Dec 20, 2016 at 12:20 PM

Pictures and information on new inmates at the Huron County Jail for Dec. 19:

Dustin A. Hanson, 33, 206 S. Main St., Willard — Contempt, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of drug abuse instruments

Trevor D. Key, 30, 5144 Ohio 250 — Contempt

Myles A. Moyer, 25, 117 1/2 N. North St., Bellevue — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Eric J. Reese Jr., 22, 47 Chatham St. — Resisting arrest, theft, aggravated menacing

 

**Not pictured because they have already been released**

Sara J. Fisher, 37, 10 Hill Top Court, Monroeville - Possession of drugs — schedule I, II

James E. Mosley Jr., 40, 2948 Neal Zick Road, Willard — OVI with previous conviction

Recommended for You