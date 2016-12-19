New inmates at the Huron County Jail from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18

Dustin S. Bolding, 24, 7 Marion Drive — Contempt
Nathan Z. Brady, 23, 139 N. Pleasant St. — Domestic Violence
John W. Hoskins Jr., 48, Cincinnati — Receiving stolen property
Todd A. Humphries, 23, Columbus — Carrying concealed weapon, receiving stolen property
Stephen M. Kennedy, 31, 22 Bank St. — Theft
Jesse M. Peterson, 27, 35 Franklin St. — Violation of probation
Tyler M. Sampsel, 28, 310 N. Sandusky St., Bellevue — Violation of probation
Jason A. Sexton, 42, 20 Brooks Court, Plymouth — Felonious assault, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Jessie R. Gonzales, 30, 107 E. Main St. — Assault
Robert A. Starr, 23, Lorain — Disorderly conduct