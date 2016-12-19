Boy, 4, in critical condition after accidental shooting

Columbus police were called just before 8 p.m. to a house in the 1300 block of Cole Street, which is just north of Interstate 70.

The boy, identified as Tyjhuann Granger, was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said Sgt. James Jardine, supervisor of the second shift assault squad. The boy had a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The boy’s condition Sunday night had improved enough that he is expected to survive, Jardine said.

The shooting occurred in a second-floor bathroom, Jardine said. Witnesses told police the boy found a handgun in a bathroom cupboard and shot himself while handling the firearm.

The boy’s parents and another child were home when the shooting occurred.

