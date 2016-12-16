New Norwalk PD chaplain sworn in

“They’re not there to fix problems, but just to understand,” he said.

Norwalk Mayor Rob Duncan swore in Binkley as the newest chaplain for the Norwalk Police Department on Wednesday afternoon. He will join Vince and Nicole Cooper, pastors of Oasis Assembly of God in downtown Norwalk.

“I highly recommend him,” Duncan said. “I knew he would make a good fit for both our safety services and our officers.”

Binkley’s family was at the swearing-in ceremony: His wife, Marlana, their 10-month-old son Mack; daughter Mya, 12, and their 10-year-old son Carter. They have lived in Norwalk since 2012.

Officer Jared Ferris is in the charge of the chaplaincy program.

“I used to be a minister before I was a police officer,” said Ferris, referring to his experience 12 to 14 years ago at Faith Memorial Church in Sandusky.

At one point the police department had four chaplains. Joel Capizzi “is planting a church in Tennessee,” said Ferris, while Wayne Mushett is pastoring a church in the west.

“They get to ride along (with us). They get to go into people’s houses,” Ferris told the group gathered for Binkley’s swearing-in ceremony. “They get called out if we need them — for death notifications and such.”

Binkley’s journey to being a police chaplain came through circumstance.

He was out running one day near South Norwalk Road when he found a wallet. Binkley turned it into the police station, where Officer Jonathan Craybill — one of his longtime friends — asked him if he were interested in being a chaplain.

For the last three-plus years, Binkley has been the student ministries developer for the Norwalk campus of The Chapel. He oversees the middle-school and high-school leaders in addition to his preaching duties.

“He gets along with the students. He doesn’t look at it like a job,” said his wife, who believes her husband is gifted with a ministry of presence and works well with a lot of different people.

The Coopers were asked what makes an effective police chaplain. Vince said the job is geared toward counseling officers as opposed to community members.

“But we are available to everybody,” he added.

Since officers “are always on alert,” the chaplain said they need an outlet to address the tension they might have while working.

Binkley said he is looking forward to serving the community.