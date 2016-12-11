Men escape prior to car-train collision

About 11:05 p.m. Saturday, Casey Lovell, 21, of Fremont, was driving west on County Road D west of County Road 20 about a mile east of Archbold when he failed to round a curve and lost control of the car, which came to rest on the northern railroad tracks, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol.

Mr. Lovell and his passenger, Brandon Boehm, 21, of Maumee, then safely got out of the vehicle before it was struck by a westbound train, troopers said in a written statement.

Alcohol is not a factor in the crash, according to the patrol.

Archbold is about 40 miles southwest of Toledo.

———

©2016 The Blade (Toledo, Ohio)

Visit The Blade (Toledo, Ohio) at www.toledoblade.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.