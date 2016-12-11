Man charged with murder in death of 26-year-old woman

Mauricio Valois-Perez was to be booked into the Sandusky Count jail pending arraignment Monday, according to a written statement released by Fremont police. He was charged with murder in the death of Gabriella Rojas, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police responding to a 9-1-1 call arrived about 1:08 a.m. and found Ms. Rojas at an address in the 700 block of Willow Street, according to police.

The motive was not released.

Police did not say where the victim and suspect are from and what the connection between the two was.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 419-332-6464.

