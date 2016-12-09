Norwalk man tries to scare step-daughter by calling cops

The Norwalk Police Department received a call about a suspicious person at 1:47 a.m. on Thursday from an undisclosed Read Street man. After a brief investigation, police determined the report was false. The caller actually wanted to get police to his home to scare his step-daughter, whose boyfriend he disliked, police said.

No charges were made at the time, but the incident was reported to the office of Norwalk Law Director Stuart O’Hara for consideration. The phony call could carry the charge of making a false alarm, which is a first-degree misdemeanor.

If parents have serious concerns about their children’s behavior, calling in a fake complaint is not encouraged, police said.

In fact, the police are used to receiving straightforward calls asking them to have a talk with youths who won’t respond to their parents or teachers.

“We’ve done that quite a bit over the years,” Norwalk Chief Dave Light said. “Sometimes parents are trying to get through to their child one way or another.”

Police will have a conversation with these children, explaining the possible consequences of their behavior, and that their parents are trying to look out for their best interests.

With the popularity of the Internet over recent years, these talks often turn to social media do’s and don’ts, Light said.

“Every single word they type stays on there forever — especially when it comes to selfies. A lot of them don’t understand that,” the chief added.

Even adults aren’t exempt from the social media talk. Light said officers have had to intervene when people threaten each other over social media as well.

With cellphone apps such as Snapchat, where people send pictures that only appear for a few seconds, some people don’t realize recipients can save the photos and then share them.

Ultimately, Light said, they try to impress that nothing on the Internet really disappears.