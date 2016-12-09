Man jailed after allegedly working unlicensed as armed security guard

Franklin L. Harris, 46, who under the terms of his probation was prohibited from possessing a firearm and from working security, was doing both on November 20 at Brooks Bar and Grill, 4044 Monroe St., according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS).

ODPS discovered Harris and two others providing security without a license during a compliance check at the bar.

“We appreciate our local and state law-enforcement partners taking steps to help us put a stop to people carrying guns and posing as security guards. Unlicensed guards are a danger to the public,” said Geoff Dutton, executive director of Private Investigator Security Guard Services, a section of ODPS that licenses and regulates security providers. “Unlicensed guards lack not only a license but also the required training, experience, background and insurance coverage.”

PISGS has partnered with the Toledo Police Department and the Ohio Investigative Unit, another section of ODPS that enforces laws related to liquor-permit establishments. Harris was sentenced on Nov. 1 to two years’ probation after he was found guilty of providing armed security without a license, a fifth-degree felony. The felony charge followed two other security-related misdemeanor convictions.

Now, Harris is facing another felony charge. Harris was jailed on Tuesday on charges that he violated his probation. He was released Wednesday on $10,000 bond, pending trial.

Also facing misdemeanor charges for providing unlicensed security Nov. 20 at Brooks Bar and Grill: Robert Bethany, 41, of Toledo; and Mark Smith, 36, of Gibsonburg.

PISGS urges the public to text the location of security guards so PISGS can verify their credentials: (614) 705-2TIP (2847)