Act of kindness 'completely changed my whole outlook on cops'

Joshua N Ward, Norwalk

“I have a few stories to tell of the Norwalk Police and how they made a positive impression on my life.

“I had two officers that looked after me as a kid in Norwalk. They always made sure of my well being. And let me say as a youth growing up here I needed it. I would not be the man (I am) today without the above and beyond call of duty they showed me. I since then have grown into a upstanding citizen whom never forgot those two guys. Seeing this (story of O’Neil) is a reminder how these guys really are.

“With all the hate in our country for police. Let this be a sign of what they live for! Not only doing the things others could not handle but making positive influence's into ones life! Good Job sir! Keep up the good work! ... Thanks Norwalk Police for always looking out for us!!”

Jacob Henderson, Norwalk

“O'Neil is the man he completely changed my whole outlook on cops. You’re (sic) awesome officer O'Neal.”

Mike Ollie Sr.

“In my opinion I think Officer David Ditz is the best officer Norwalk has and officer O'Neil (follows). Officer Ditz in my kids younger years had always made sure they had a nice Christmas. Out of his own pocket he would bring them a present knowing I was a single parent. I thank you very much Officer David Ditz and Officer Zach O’Neil you keep up the good work, you’re (sic) an inspiration to everyone as well, thank you both for your service.”

Justin A. Ewell, Norwalk

“It's great to see our young police acting in this fashion. Proud to call Norwalk my home. My hat is off to you officer O'Neil!”

Brenda Stover Ousley, Norwalk

“Great job, Norwalk has a great police force, and let's not forget the fantastic dispatch team that is right there helping them out.”

Brittany Bores, Norwalk

“He (O’Neil) truly is an amazing person! We need our children to look up to someone like him! Bravo!”

Shawn Weltlin

“Love that he comes and plays football and basketball with the kids. He's an amazing influence on the children of the community.”