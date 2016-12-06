Mother arrested in drug raid

Police said they found several bindles of what they suspected was heroin during Friday’s search, along with drug paraphernalia, syringes and pills.

The state of the house and Hayward’s appearance led police to call Sandusky County Children’s Services. She was described as having sores on her face, which police said were there prior to arrival.

Although there were no children in the house at the time, police found toys and Hayward told them her two children had been there recently.

“It wasn’t the cleanest place,” Detective Marc Linder said. “It wasn’t fit for a child or even really an adult.”

“At this point the children, even if they were to come over, would not be allowed to come back to the home.”

The detective said Hayward’s two children live separately with their fathers.

After being treated at The Bellevue Hospital for bleeding fingers and the sores on her face, Hayward was taken to the Sandusky County Jail and charged with possession of heroin.