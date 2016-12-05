St. Paul grad accused of fatally stabbing college roommate

Duncan Unternaher, 23, of Newark, was taken to Summa Akron City Hospital with a severe laceration after the incident at 12:30 a.m., according to a police report. He died there Sunday.

Kendal Clifford Scheid, 22, of Norwalk, and also a UA student, has been charged with felonious assault and is in the Summit County Jail. The police report describes him as a “known alcohol user” and a friend of Unternaher.

“The University of Akron Community is deeply saddened by this tragedy,” UA said in a prepared statement. “University officials, including UA President Matthew Wilson, have been with his family and friends since the incident became known. UA has offered its full support to the family and to his fellow students. Grief counselors are being made available to those who find themselves in need of those services.”

Unternaher, a senior studying sales management, is a member of the American Marketing Association chapter at the school.

"Brother Duncan Unternaher was gravely injured during an incident at his apartment in Akron around 12:30 AM, early Saturday morning," Phi Delta Theta wrote on Twitter. "He became unconscious, and CPR was performed until he entered surgery at Akron City Hospital. He was placed on lung and heart assistance machines where he courageously battled for his life. The past 36 hours have been filled with family, friends, and prayers. Brother Duncan passed earlier this afternoon (SUNDAY). We are blessed to have shared so many wonderful memories with Duncan. A man to never know a stranger, Duncan was both inviting and outgoing. He quickly made friends everywhere he went, and was loved by the entire Akron community. We appreciate your condolences and prayers during this time. Continue to love others, as Duncan would every day. In coelo quies est, Brother Duncan. Feel free to share pictures and memories here so we can all remember the difference he has made."

Scheid graduated from St. Paul High School in 2012.

———

©2016 the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio)

Visit the Akron Beacon Journal (Akron, Ohio) at www.ohio.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.