Area residents plead innocent to felony charges

Vandergriff, 48, of 39 East St., New London, was indicted on charges of domestic violence and resisting arrest. The first charge carries a potential nine months to three years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Resisting arrest could come with a jail sentence of 90 days and a fine of $750 dollars. He also has a prior felony on his record

Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway asked the defendant if he was able to pay for an attorney, to which he replied, “If I were able to get out on a personal bond (I would).”

Vandergriff was given a $20,000 bond. Conway also stated he should have no contact with the victim.

As far as where he will live if he posts bond, the defense reported Vandergriff plans to stay with his girlfriend in Vermilion.

Also arraigned Monday:

• Marlaya S. Grant-Aaron, 19, of Sandusky, could face between six and 18 months and a fine of up to $5,000 on the charge of trespassing.

Grant-Aaron was originally given a $50,000 bond and arrested on a charge of burglary, but Huron County Common Pleas Judge Jim Conway amended the bond Monday.

Although prosecution recommended it be dropped to $5,000, Conway assigned her a personal recognizance bond on the terms that Grant-Aaron not go on the property or contact the tenants at the house she entered during the Nov. 12 incident.

“There weren’t any assault charges?” the judge asked.

He also confirmed that it was unlikely Grant-Aaron would come back to Norwalk for any reason other than court, and considered her lack of criminal history in the bond decision.

• Channing Waggoner, 30, of Norwalk, could face up to 18 months behind bars and a $5,000 fine for the unauthorized use of a vehicle. Waggoner has prior felonies.

His bond was set at $5,000, and he is prohibited from going to a North Street address, or having association with the woman who lives there.

“How would I get all my belongings?” Waggoner asked. “I was living there.”

“You would have to arrange that with a third person,” Conway said. “You can’t go do that yourself at this time.”

• Justin A. Zielinski, 26, of Norwalk, will continue to stay out on a $10,000 bond. He has been charged with trafficking in fentanyl, which could earn six to 12 months behind bars and a $2,500 fine, and trafficking in buprenorphine/nalaxone, which could come with six to 18 months and up to a $5,000 fine. He could also be subject to a driver’s license suspension.