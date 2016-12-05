Alleged child molester nabbed after cops investigate disturbance in Norwalk

At 9:07 p.m., Norwalk police received a called about a disturbance at a Bouscay Avenue apartment. Two officers were sent to the scene.

Police cited Gerald D. Mcauliff, 36, of 31 Bouscay Ave., Suite B, for disorderly conduct.

Upon further investigation, Brad Mcauliff, 35, of North Ridgeville, was arrested on charges of theft and sexual imposition.

The theft charge involves an alleged shoplifting incident at Dave’s Food Mart on Benedict Avenue, and the felony sex charge involves the alleged fondling of a 15-year-old girl, police said.

Brad Mcauliff was taken to the Huron County Jail.