Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Dec. 1

Reflector Staff Writer • Today at 10:00 AM

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Dec. 1

Kimberly L. Crigger, 23, 40 Brooklyn Heights Rd., Monroeville — Contempt, violation of probation

Brandon R. Shafer, 32, 320 Park St., Willard — Aggravated menacing

David A. Weltlin, 37, 38 W. Seminary St. — Trafficking in drugs - marijuana

