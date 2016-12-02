Jail inmates New inmates at the Huron County Jail for Dec. 1 Reflector Staff Writer Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Dec. 1 Kimberly L. Crigger, 23, 40 Brooklyn Heights Rd., Monroeville — Contempt, violation of probation Brandon R. Shafer, 32, 320 Park St., Willard — Aggravated menacing David A. Weltlin, 37, 38 W. Seminary St. — Trafficking in drugs - marijuana Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.