Norwalk man with 'extensive' criminal history gets sent to prison

Defendant Ronald E. Hendricks Jr., had little to say as judge Jim Conway laid out his history of trouble with the law.

Hendricks was sentenced Wednesday for the illegal processing of drug documents. He was originally arrested in June on the charge of deception to obtain dangerous drugs, but it was amended. Hendricks took a plea deal on the amended charges in October.

State prosecutor Richard Woodruff referred to Hendricks’ criminal history as “extensive,” and mentioned his numerous prior arrests.

Defense attorney T. Douglas Clifford, standing in for David Longo, requested leniency from the judge.

“Mr. Hendricks has not committed any offenses of violence while he has been here in Ohio,” Clifford said.

Conway responded with a comment on Hendricks’ record.

“Your history in Florida was very lengthy,” he said. The defendant has served time in prison there, according to the court.

Hendricks was sentenced to 11 months in prison.

As far as early release goes, “based on your prior supervision history, I don’t think that would be appropriate for you,” the judge said.