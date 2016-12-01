Bicyclist injured in low-speed collision in Norwalk

The driver of a four-door white sedan’s name wasn’t being released due to the pending investigation. The accident happened in front of the Marathan gas station/Friendship Food Store on Milan Avenue.

“No one is getting cited yet. It’s going to remain under investigation,” Norwalk Police Sgt. Tom Cook said.

Police plan to obtain the video footage from the convenience store. Cook said the case will be forwarded to the Norwalk Law Director’s Office for review and the consideration of charges.

When Cook spoke to the driver, the man’s car was heading out of the entrance to the store.

Williamson said he and his girlfriend were northbound on their bikes on Milan Avenue before the collision.

“He was trying to beat traffic,” Williamson said, referring to the car driver. “He hit her and kept going (out of the parking lot). He kept going forward.”

Williamson said it appeared the driver wasn’t paying attention until he yelled at him about hitting Childs.

North Central EMS transported the 29-year-old Norwalk woman to Fisher-Titus Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

“I don’t think it was a serious-injury impact,” Cook said, adding the incident appeared to be a low-speed collision.

“He (the driver) was exiting. I believe he stopped. I don’t think he saw her,” the sergeant added.