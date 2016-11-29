Troopers seize 200 pounds of marijuana in Preble County traffic stop

On November 22, 2016, at 2:56 p.m., troopers stopped a 2005 Ford F-250 pick-up truck, with Nevada license plate registration, for impeding traffic on Interstate 70, near milepost 8. Troopers observed criminal indicators and a Patrol drug-sniffing canine alerted to the vehicle. A probable cause search revealed the contraband.

The driver, Nancy Jean Thompson, 62, of Groveland, Calif., was charged with possession of drugs, a second-degree felony

If convicted, she could face up to 8 years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine.

A photo of the seized contraband is available for download on the Patrol’s website at www.statepatrol.ohio.gov