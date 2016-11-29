Future employment in burglar's 'best interest,' says Conway

Za-Quan Bolling, 18, of Wellington, could face six to 12 months behind bars and a fine of $2,500 if he violates the terms of his probation.

Bolling had prior felony convictions as a juvenile, but the judge said they would not affect his current sentencing.

“Typically that would mean you wouldn’t be eligible for a prison sentence in this case,” said Common Pleas Court judge Jim Conway.

Bolling was arrested in September after allegedly breaking through the gas station’s window and stealing nearly $97 worth of items.

“By the time police arrived, the man had fled and they chased him through some neighborhoods,” said public prosecutor Daivia Kasper.

“He was carrying a bag that had some cigarettes and cigars that had been stolen from the shop.”

Kasper said Bolling had intended to steal money from the register, but was stopped short when a fuel tanker arrived at the station.

During the hearing, the judge amended Bolling’s bond to a personal recognizance, as well as prohibiting him from returning to the gas station.

Conway also suggested Bolling seek a job.

“I think employment would be in your best interest,” said the judge.