UPDATE: Suspect dead after attack on OSU campus

A few more details were released during the press conference:

• A ninth person who hid after being injured in the attack went to a hospital to seek treatment.

• The assailant drove a car over the car and into pedestrians. He then got out of the vehicle and began slashing people with a butch knife. That attack led to the nine being injured, one person critically.

• A campus police officer was on the scene within a minute, engaged the suspect and then fatally shot him.

• The two people who were detained in a parking car garage immediately following the attack are not considered suspects.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) released the following statement following the attack: “Jane and I send our thoughts and prayers to The Ohio State University and Columbus community following today’s horrific attack on campus. I want to thank the first responders who responded to the attack today so quickly and professionally. As local, state and federal authorities continue to investigate the perpetrator of this attack, my office and I stand ready to help in any way possible.”

* * *

The Columbus Dispatch, citing law enforcement sources, reported nine people have been transported to hospitals, none with life-threatening injuries, following this morning’s “active shooter situation” on The Ohio State University campus.

About 9:40 a.m., car rammed Watts Hall and at least two people got out of the vehicle, the Dispatch reported. One person had a gun and another appeared to have a large knife.

The university issued the "run, hide, fight" alert about 10 a.m., urging students to seek shelter. The order was lifted at 11:14 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m., the university said the scene is secure and that all classes are canceled on campus. The shelter-in-place order was lifted at 11:14 a.m., but more than a dozen buildings remain closed.

Four victims went to Ohio State Wexner Medical Center, OhioHealth Grant Medical Center is caring for three victims and two victims went to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital, the Dispatch reported.

Authorities continue to search the area.

* * *

Officials at The Ohio State University have released the following update: “Shelter in place has been lifted, scene is now secure, and law enforcement will continue to have a visible presence on campus. ALL academic classes on the Columbus campus have been cancelled for the remainder of Monday, November 28, 2016. Campus remains open but the following buildings will be closed until further notice. Faculty and staff in these buildings only can go home.”

A suspect is dead, a federal law enforcement official said.

Law enforcement authorities believe the threat is contained.

* * *

UPDATE: Details continue to emerge after Ohio State University police reported an "active shooter" on campus this morning.

Seven people have been taken to the hospital. One was said to have “critical” injuries, while two others were listed as being in stable condition, Columbus firefighters said. The conditions of the others were unknown.

“Be safe, listen to first responders,” Ohio Gov. John Kasich tweeted, adding that the state's "thoughts and prayers go out to the Ohio State community.

Kasich’s event regarding new advancements in transportation technology in Ohio has been postponed.

Heavily armed police and ambulances could be seen on the Columbus campus, where nearly 60,000 students are enrolled, NBC news is reporting. The FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Columbus police were assisting university police.

Campus officials told students to avoid the Watts Hall area. Located at the corner of West 19th Avenue and College Road, Watts Hall is the university's materials science and engineering building.

* * *

UPDATE: Firefighters say at least eight people have been transported after the active shooter was reported on campus. One person’s injuries have been reported as “critical.”

* * *

UPDATE: Firefighters say at least seven people have been transported after the active shooter was reported on campus.

The nature of the injuries are not known at this time.

* * *

COLUMBUS — An alert was issued this morning for an active shooter on Ohio State University’s Campus.

Ohio State University Police sent the alert at about 9:56 a.m.

The alert said, “Buckeye Alert: Active Shooter on campus. Run Hide Fight. Watts Hall. 19th and College.”

Police are telling people to shelter in place and avoid the area of College Road north. At least one person was transported to a local hospital.

Watts Hall is the Material Science and Engineering building for campus.