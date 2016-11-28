New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 25 through Nov. 27

Kenneth L. Ansel II, 22, 230 Stower Lane — Violation of Probation
Tanya L. Bailey, 40, 520 Milan Ave. — Possession of dangerous drugs
Brandon L. Barker, 20, 510 Ohio 113, Milan — Contempt
David C. Binette, 29, 12 N. Foster St. — Assault
Clayton D. Bowersock, 19, 24 Labeau St., Monroeville — Carrying concealed weapon
Reynaldo M. Garcia, 19, 114 1/2 Dale Ave., Willard — Violation of probation, contempt
Jason A. George, 40, Maumee — DUI, possession of drugs
Terry A. Holmes, 60, 555 W. Emerald St., Willard — Cruelty against companion animals
Robert Lee J. Honacker, 32, 520 Milan Ave. — Complicity trafficking in drugs (heroin)
Jeremiah Mata, 19, 523 Woodland Ave., Willard — Underage consumption, violation of probation
Benjamin J. Pearson, 19, Plymouth — Aggravated menacing
Christian P. Prieto, 43, Plymouth — Possession of drugs - schedule I, schedule II
Joshua D. Rapp, 21, 55 W. Washington St. — Aggravated menacing
Scott A. Rigg, 19, 195 Spino St. — Carrying concealed weapon
Rzell M. Robinson, 32, Sandusky — Violation of probation
Natasha M. Ross, 23, Sandusky — Possession or use of a controlled substance
**Not pictured because they have already been released**
Vanessa L. Daley, 40, 2 Valley Park Dr. — Violation of probation
Jason R. Mullins, 35, 8 Jackson St. — Theft