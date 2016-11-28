Man struck and killed by car in front of his house

Michael A. Richley, 51, was crossing Ohio 18 with a dog directly in front of the driveway of his residence, located west of Quarry Road, at 5:25 p.m. when he was struck by an eastbound 2002 Ford Taurus being driven by Ray B. Hughes, 30, of Berlin Heights, said troopers with the Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol.

Richley was pronounced dead on scene, troopers said.

Hughes was not injured. His Taurus sustained heavy front-end damage to the hood and windshield, which required the vehicle to be towed.

Speed, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation, troopers said.