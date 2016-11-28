Fewer deaths over Thanksgiving weekend from crashes

Seven people were killed during the five day reporting period, from Wednesday, Nov. 23, until Sunday, Nov. 27. This is a decrease from the past three years when 9 were killed in 2015, 23 were killed in 2014, and 17 were killed in 2013.

The Patrol arrested 460 drivers for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), 454 for aggressive driving and 1,320 for not wearing safety belts.

“We are always pleased to see a decrease in lives lost on Ohio’s roadways. However, we can’t settle until the number of fatalities is zero,” said Colonel Paul A. Pride, Patrol superintendent. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol is committed to keeping you and your family safe on our roads, every day and every night.”

A report of the statewide activity is posted on this website.