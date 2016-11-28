Authorities looking for convenience store robbery suspect

A man entered the Willard Hy-Miler brandishing a handgun at 1:03 a.m., Willard police said. The clerk emptied the cash drawer and handed the money to the robbery suspect. The clerk was then led to the read of the store, at which time the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-foot-6 with a thin build.

Anyone with information about this or any other crime is encouraged to call Willard police at 419-933-2561 and speak with Det. Gilliam or Det. McGlaughlin or leave a message on the tip line.

The Willard Police Department is offering a $500 reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the armed robbery suspect.