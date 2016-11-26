Injury accident Woman hit in downtown Norwalk • Yesterday at 6:45 PM A woman was taken to Fisher-Titus Medical Center Saturday evening after being hit by a pickup truck in downtown Norwalk. The streets were full during Light Up Norwalk & Shop Small Saturday festivities. The victim was crossing the street at the square when she was hit. The injuries did not appear to be serious. There was no other information available. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.