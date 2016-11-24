Norwalk woman cited in crash

Victoria G. Lewarn, 24, of Norwalk, was cited with failure to control following a rollover accident that happened Friday near the western city limits of Norwalk.

According to the state Highway Patrol’s Norwalk post, Lewarn was driving east on Washington Road just after 11 p.m. when she drove off the right side of the road. The vehicle struck a utility pole and overturned onto its right side. The rollover occurred in front of 1448 Washington Road, which is between Drake Road and Norwalk’s North West Street.

Huron River Joint Fire District firefighters received the call about the crash at 11:18 p.m. Friday. Upon responding to the scene, they were required to remove the roof of the vehicle with hydraulic tools to get the driver out, according to Fire Chief Tom Beck. They were at the scene about two hours.

Lewarn was transported by a LifeFlight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. As of Wednesday, she was no longer listed as a patient at St. Vincent.

The vehicle was removed by D&K towing service.

In addition to troopers and firefighters, agencies assisting at the scene included North Central EMS, the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Edison.