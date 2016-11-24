Sheriff's deputy, driver injured in four vehicle collision

The Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol is currently investigating the accident that occurred at 2:07 a.m. on Ohio 103, just west of Ohio 598 in New Haven Township.

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputy John Vogel had stopped a vehicle driven by Natalie A. Berendt, 22, of Greenwich, for an equipment violation. Sgt. Steve Shipp of the sheriff’s office also responded and was parked behind Vogel’s cruiser. Both cruisers, which were parked in the eastbound lane on Ohio 103, had emergency lights activated, troopers said.

An eastbound Pontiac, driven by Keith O. Pope, 41, of Norwalk, was traveling at a high rate of speed when he stuck the back of Shupp’s cruiser, pushing the cruiser into the back of Vogel’s cruiser. That impact then pushed Vogel’s cruiser into the back of the car that had been stopped.

Pope received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Willard Mercy Hospital by Willard EMS.

Vogel also received nonlife-threatiening injuries and was transported to Willard Mercy Hospital by Willard EMS.

Shipp was standing outside, next to Vogel’s vehicle, and managed to jump out of the way, escaping injury.

Berendt was not injured.

Impairment is a suspected factor in the collision, troopers said. Pope refused to submit to chemical test and was charged with DUI.

Troopers were assisted by the Huron County Sheriff’s Department, Willard Fire and Rescue, Willard Police Department, Wilcox towing and Jenson’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation, troopers said.