Jail inmates

New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 18 to 20, 2016

Here are pictures and information from the Huron County Jail regarding new inmates for Nov. 18 to 20

Anthony J. Alexander, 21, 24 W. Maple St., Willard — Fleeing and eluding

James S. Bond, 60, Findlay — Providing false info to police officer

Zachary T. Boster, 19, 24 W. Main St. Greenwich — Criminal trespass, violation of probation, OVI

Natividad Espinoza, 50, 221 Keefer St., Willard — DUS 12-point suspension

Lakrechia V. Gibson, 20, 412 Maplewood St., Willard — Violation of probation

Timothy J. Kaczor, 47, 222 Hamilton, Bellevue — DCI

Donita M. Leimeister, 39, 284 Whittlesey Ave., Norwalk — OVI

Tiffany L. Tuttle, 36, 3258 Austin Drive, Willard — Trafficking in drugs

Arminda L. Velasquez, 38, Sandusky — Endangering children, OVI

Malinda A. Wyatt, 34, 111511 Berlin Rd., Berlin Heights — Refusal

 

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Robert A. King, 41, 57 Baker St., Norwalk — Nonsupport

Danielle E. Stephens, 26, 104 Motson St., Willard — Domestic Violence

Rose M. Stillion, 43, 282 E. Main St., Norwalk — Contempt

