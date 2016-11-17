Accident closes Ohio 13

The crash involved three vehicles and three pedestrians.

The crash occurred as a tree trimming crew was setting up along the north bound side of Ohio 13. Two vehicles, a 2004 International “bucket truck” and a 2012 Dodge pickup truck, were parked in the north bound lanes. A flagger was in place behind the crew with a stop sign. There were four crew members with the tree company, including the flagger.

A commercial semi-tractor was also north bound on Ohio 13 approaching the work crew. The semi did not stop and struck both tree company vehicles and three pedestrians standing near the trucks. Upon impact, the semi caught fire and was eventually destroyed.

The three pedestrians injured are as follows:

• Calvin J. Hoover, 50, of Tiffin. He sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Promedica Air to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital.

• Ryan A. Niedermeier, 28, of Bucyrus. He sustained serious injuries and was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher-Titus Medical Center.

• Zachary T. Warner, 34, Bucyrus. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was flown from the scene by LifeFlight to Toledo St. Vincent’s Hospital.

The driver of commercial semi was identified as William E. Brindle, 62, of Ashland, Ohio. He was sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher-Titus.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Huron County Sheriff’s, New London Fire Department, Tri-Community Fire Department, North Central EMS, Firelands EMS, Ohio Department of Transportation, Wilcox Towing, and Miller’s Towing.

* * *

(UPDATE) Ohio 13, between U.S. 250 and U.S. 224, is now open. The road was previously closed due to an accident.

* * *

(ORIGINAL POST) Ohio 13, between U.S. 250 and U.S. 224, is closed due to an accident.

The detour for northbound motorists is Ohio 13 to U.S. 224, east on U.S. 224 to U.S. 250 and reverse for southbound motorists.

Expected time of re-opening is unknown at this time. Motorists should avoid the area if possible.