Student reports being robbed, called a gay slur on BGSU campus

University officials didn’t release the name of the victim. There were no injuries to the male victim, according to BGSU officials.

Dave Kielmeyer, a BGSU spokesman, said the student reported the incident occurred behind the Student Recreation Center about 4 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told authorities that two assailants pushed him to the ground, took his phone, and called him a “derogatory slur,” he said. The phone was later found near the scene.

Mr. Kielmeyer said the victim was called “a derogatory slur based on sexual orientation.”

“Racism, sexism, or intolerance will not be tolerated at Bowling Green State University,” he said. “We expect our university community to uphold our core value of treating each other with respect. Police are investigating, but if students were involved in the incident, they would also be held accountable under our code of student conduct.”

One of the attackers was described as a white male, about 6 feet tall and wearing a white hoodie and jeans. The other was described as a black male, also about 6 feet tall, with facial hair, and wearing an orange hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to information is asked to call BGSU police at 419-372-2346.

