Officer saves life of gunshot victim with tourniquet

“It wasn’t suicide. He was messing around with a handgun,” Chief Steve Dorsey said.

It’s unknown exactly what Lukas Stevens, 18, of 22 Townsend St., Greenwich, was doing with the gun.

“It happened outside. It didn’t happen inside,” Dorsey said. “He was walking around with it.”

Officer Nick Tenore responded to the report of a self-inflicted gunshot at Stevens’ residence Saturday. The officer got to the residence before paramedics.

“He (Stevens) had hit an artery on the leg,” Dorsey said. “If he (Tenore) had not put a tourniquet on the leg, (Stevens) would have died.”

Tenore used the strap from a bathrobe to apply it and stop the bleeding, the chief added. It’s unknown how much blood Stevens lost.

A LifeFlight helicopter flew Stevens from Greenwich to a Toledo hospital. His condition was unavailable at press time.

Police determined the gun belonged to Stevens and seized it as evidence.

“He had a full magazine — probably eight or nine rounds,” Dorsey said.

“We are looking to file charges,” the chief added, referring to discharging a firearm in the village limits, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. “We will wait until he’s released from the hospital and will interview him further.”