New inmates at the Huron County Jail, Nov. 10 to 13, 2016

Kevin L. Carr, 57, 8 N. Front St., Willard — Probation violation

Robert W. Elliott, 22, 262 N. West St., Bellevue — probation violation

Marlaya S. Grant, 19, Sandusky — Burglary

Alexander M. Hall, 28, 142 High St., Bellevue — Vandalism

Jerome Hill, 56, Lithonia, Ga. — Driving under suspension

Jason A. Johnson, 23, 22 Jefferson St. — Trafficking in heroin and trafficking drugs - schedule I, II

Brittney S. Marks, 22, Sullivan — Probation violation

David A. Peterson, 52, 205 W. Main St. — Driving under a DUI suspension

Andrew J. Ruh, 25, 3331 Ohio 99, Monroeville — Aggravated menacing

Alan R. Simes, 23, 302 Maplewood St., Willard — Resisting arrest

Quentin D. Sims, 30, Fremont — Possession of drugs - schedule I, II

Antonio L. Stiggers, 35, Lima -—Domestic violence

Christopher L. Spayde, 36, 1103 U.S. 20 E. — DUI

Brittany L. Tackett, 2, 215 Second St., Willard — Trafficking drugs - schedule I, II

Cory P. Young, 20, 23 Pleasant St., Wakeman — Disorderly conduct - intoxication

Shawn G. Willis, 31, Fox Glove Drive, New London — DUI

David C. Wycosky, 51, Oberlin — DUI

* * *

Not pictured, because they already have been released from jail:

Collin C. England, 20, 520 Milan Ave. — Obstructing official business

Kori L. Gallion, 23, Rittman — Disorderly conduct - intoxication

Robert A. King, 41, 57 Baker St. — Nonsupport

Ryan J. Meyers, 28, 29 W. Main St., Greenwich — Assault

Matthew P. Stewart, 29, 32 N. West St. — DUI

Brandon A. Taft, 35, 1776 Greenwich-Milan Townline Road, Greenwich — Possession of drugs abuse instruments, failure to reinstate and drug paraphernalia