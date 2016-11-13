Local man flown to hospital after crash

The Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred at 5:25 p.m. Saturday on Halfway Road near U.S. 20 in Huron County’s Ridgefield Township.

Rickard Brooker, 34, of Bellevue, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado pickup south on Halfway Road when he drove off of the right side of the road and overturned his vehicle. Brooker was able to keep driving west through a field. His vehicle came to rest off of U.S. 20 in a field after a passerby removed the keys from the vehicle, troopers said.

Brooker, who was not wearing his seat belt, sustained incapacitating injuries and was flown to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo by a LifeFlight helicopter.

Drug impairment is a suspected factor in the crash, troopers said. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, Ridgefield Township Fire Department, North Central EMS, LifeFlight and Interstate Towing.