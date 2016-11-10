Woman taken to hospital after car collides with truck

Troopers with the Norwalk post of the state Highway Patrol and firefighters with the Huron River Joint Fire District were called to the scene at 7:10 p.m. There were 15 firefighters in three trucks who arrived.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities discovered a car had crashed into the rear set of tires of a truck at the intersection of Ohio 4 and Ohio 547.

“The driver of the car was trapped, requiring us to use our hydraulic tools to extricate her from the vehicle,” Fire Chief Tom Beck said.”

The woman was taken by a North Central EMS ambulance to Firelands Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

The two occupants of the truck were not injured.

Both routes were shut down for about 45 minutes while crews removed the victim from her car and made the scene safe enough to get traffic flowing again, Beck said.

Firefighters returned to the station at 9:16 p.m.

Troopers and firefighters were assisted by Huron County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Miller’s wrenching and towing service, Fitzgeralds wrecker service and the state highway department for traffic control.

The Reflector will add the names and other details to this story once the state Highway Patrol report is received.