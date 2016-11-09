Willard woman charged in boyfriend's heroin overdose death

Tara L. Thacker, 34, of 1007 S. Main St., must post a $100,000 bond before being released from the Huron County Jail. She is charged with corruption of another with drugs, a second-degree felony punishable by two to eight years in prison.

“The case is still being investigated and additional charges are expected,” Willard Police Chief Mark Holden said.

The deceased victim has been identified as Jeffrey Gibson, 41, of Lorain.

“I believe Thacker is his girlfriend,” Holden said. “He was down here visiting her.”

It’s unknown how long the two had been dating.

About 5:17 p.m. Sunday, police and paramedics were dispatched to Neal Zick Road, near Mercy Health-Willard Hospital, for the report a male subject laying in the road. Authorities said they identified the man as Gibson, who was transported to the emergency room, where he was later pronounced dead.

Holden said it’s believed Gibson died of a heroin-related overdose.

“We suspect fentanyl was involved,” the chief added. “It’s a synthetic opioid. What they do is they mix it with marijuana. I think they use it with cocaine now (too).

“(Fentanyl) is estimated to be 50 to 100 times more potent than morhine, which is worse than heroin,” Holden said.

The chief was asked about Thacker’s suspected drug history in the Willard area. He said doesn’t know of any, but said “she does have arrests on drug offenses.”