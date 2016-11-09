'New sheriff in town' - Corbin ousts Howard

Hugs, smiles and congratulations followed for the Huron County sheriff-elect. Corbin gained 15,655 votes in the race for sheriff — or nearly 64.5 percent — to defeat incumbent Dane Howard, a Democrat.

“We really thought there would be some tight races,” said Rob Duncan, Norwalk mayor and the chairman of the Huron County Republican party. “We thought several races would be a lot closer than they are, but we obviously are really grateful for the way things have turned out.

“All of our candidates have worked really hard all the way down the ticket. It’s just a great night for all Huron County Republicans to see these type of results. It’s pretty incredible,” he added.

As Corbin worked the crowd Tuesday, Dick Stein, who was elected the state representative for the 57th district, told people “there’s a new sheriff in town.”

Corbin, who declined to be interviewed Tuesday, will return to the sheriff’s office as the boss. He worked there as a deputy for 18 years and has been working as a reserve officer with the Norwalk Police Department. Howard was forced to fire Corbin so he could run for sheriff.

“I decided to run for Huron County sheriff because I felt that the Huron County Sheriff’s Office was heading in the wrong direction. I joined law enforcement to protect and serve and work with other agencies for the betterment of the entire county. I did not become a police officer to use it for my own selfish needs. I believe the position of sheriff/law enforcement officer is to be something honorable and noble. I also see it as a position in which we embody the highest moral values of society,” Corbin told the Reflector during the campaign.

“I think I embody what law enforcement is all about. I was born and raised in the community in which I grew up in and now serve. I believe my life experience and career in law enforcement these past 18 years have kept me in touch with the general public,” he said. “I have continued my interaction with the community at all levels and it has prepared me to deal with a multitude of situations.”

Corbin, a Willard High School graduate, is a former U.S. Marine. He served in Iraq, where he earned the prestigious Navy Cross.

“I believe my greatest asset is my combat experience. I know that my experience as a Marine in combat elevates me ahead of my opponent. The reason is because I learned how to make life and death decisions quickly. It gave me the ability to focus on the present as well as the future. I understand what happens when you fail to prepare for the future, while still looking in the past. My experience in combat has allowed me to focus on what is really important. It has allowed me to see the bigger picture and make better decisions,” he said.

Howard, of New London, was seeking his third term as sheriff. Before initially being elected, the 1982 Willard graduate was a detective sergeant in the sheriff’s office for many years. Howard couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday.