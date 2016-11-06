Two men flown to hospital after head-on crash

Devon G. Taft, 23, of New London, was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger south on Fitchville River Road when he went left of center, off the left side of road and back onto the road, where he collided head-on with a northbound 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by Vernon D. Stein, 60, of Birmingham.

Taft, along with Stein’s passenger, David R. Hahn, 62, of Birmingham, were both flown from the scene by Cleveland Metro LifeLlight helicopters to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland with incapacitating injuries.

Stein, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported by Citizen’s EMS to Fisher Titus Medical Center in Norwalk with non-incapacitating injuries.

Excessive speed is considered a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies include Wakeman Fire Department, Citizen’s EMS, Norb’s Towing, and L&M Towing and Repair.